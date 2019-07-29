StyleCaster
Is It Too Early to Shop Zara's Fall 2019 Collection?

Is It Too Early to Shop Zara's Fall 2019 Collection?
Lindsey Lanquist

Lindsey Lanquist
Is It Too Early to Shop Zara’s Fall 2019 Collection?
Photo: Zara/Lindsey Lanquist.

I’m not going to act like late July is, at all, a normal time to shop for fall clothes. But Zara’s fall 2019 collection is already here. At least, some sort of late summer/early fall 2019 collection is here—and it’s full of transitional must-haves. And that’s reason enough to buy a long-sleeve maxi dress and over-the-knee boots in the middle of this sweltering July heat, right?

Zara’s first summer 2019 collection was full of vibrant, trendy finds. Saturated sheer pieces were on offer—so were punchy floral prints, sparkly summer sequins and all kinds of retro-delightful polka dots. When Zara’s iconic semi-annual sale came and went, these decidedly summery pieces left store shelves (and entered closets) en masse, ushering in a new season’s worth of clothes. Zara re-upped its selection of basics, filling its online and brick-and-mortar stores with structured power suits, sleek leather boots and wide-leg culottes in virtually every autumnal shade imaginable. The brand added some dark florals and neutral shirtdresses to the mix, too—and even threw in a little outerwear—leaving the boutique feeling thoroughly ready for October. This issue is, of course, it isn’t October at all. It’s July. And while you might be able to justify knocking out some fall fashion in August, even the most forward-thinking among us surely agree that July is pushing it.

However. We’re all about to experience the sartorial equivalent of cognitive dissonance. Because while our minds start turning to autumn in August, the seasons don’t actually change until September 23. (I know—there’s more summer in September than there is in June. Go figure.) We’re about to crave fall fashion 1-2 months before fall even begins. Our wardrobes will be saying one thing—neutrals, knits, boots—but the weather will be demanding another entirely. And this is precisely where Zara’s late summer/early fall 2019 collection fits in. It’s chock full of pieces that aesthetically scream “fall!!” without sacrificing the lighter-weight elements key to any summer wardrobe. It’s not preempting fall, it’s preempting our collective shift to fall—even when summer’s still rearing its sunny, humid head.

Floral Slit Skirt $49.90
An autumnal print in a decidedly summer silhouette.

Flared Pants $49.90
Probably too hot for summer. But hey—if you’re wearing a suit, you’re probably indoors, right?

Tie Strap Leather High-Heeled Sandals $79.90
Sunny heels that have summer written all over them.

Floral Print Dress $69.90
A floral midaxi fit for late summer and early fall, alike.

Ruffled Knit Top $39.90
A little more coverage than your average romper—but not too much coverage for a hot late summer night.

Pack of Sparkling Multicolor Hair Clips $19.90
Clips so delightful they’d charm during any season.

High-Leg Leather Heeled Boots $199
Decidedly autumnal, but I bet you’re creative enough to make them work during summer, no?

Sleeveless Buttoned Dress $69.90
Summer’s power suit trend, done the mini dress way.

Long Floral Print Dress $69.90
A dress that’ll make your transition from summer to fall all the smoother.

Laced Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots $149
Fall elements, rendered in a summer-friendly silhouette.

Leather Mini City Bag $69.90
A color that’ll seamlessly integrate into any summer—or autumn—palette.

Wide-Leg Satin Pants $49.90
Slinky summer skirt appeal, in a shade that’ll play well with your favorite fall neutrals.

Organza Sequin Jumpsuit $129
A jumpsuit that suggests summer sequins and summer’s sheer obsession will both make their way into fall.

Gathered Leather High-Heeled Sandals $129
Heels so versatile they transcend seasonality.

Floral Print Dress $69.90
A decidedly summer floral on top. A decidedly autumnal one, everywhere else.

'80s Arizona Blue Jumpsuit $89.90
Denim jumpsuits are no-fail additions to any wardrobe, no matter the season.

Bucket Hat $29.90
Summer fun, rendered in a palette appropriate for fall.

Limited Edition Sequin Dress $129
If summer sequins managed to be a thing, I see no reason why fall sequins should be off the menu.

Mid-Heel Leather Slides $69.90
A decidedly summer statement shoe—sure to render even the most autumnal maxi a little more transitional.

Limited Edition Sequin Mini Dress $119
Fit for pairing with strappy sandals or with tights and boots.

ZW Premium Marine Straight Jeans $49.90
Can’t you just see yourself throwing these on with a chunky knit and sleek ankle boots? (Or, you know, a strappy tank and even strappier sandals?)

Woven High-Heel Shoe $89.90
Sure to play as well with your favorite tights as they would with no tights at all.

ZW Premium Wide-Leg Jeans $69.90
Wide-leg jeans are basically always a good idea.

Crocheted Dress with Gems $249
A dress that makes the most of summer’s crochet and sequin trends—while offering plenty of auutmnal layering potential.

Over-the-Knee Suede Heeled Boots $279
Nothing says “fall” like over-the-knee suede boots. Unless those boots are hot pink, of course—in which case they say “summer” and “fall” simultaneously.

Special Edition Resin Box Bag $59.90
Part crossbody, part clutch—all covet-able.

Blazer with Pockets $69.90
A blazer worth throwing over anything. A sundress, a tank, a button-down—anything.

Fringed Flat Sandals with Knots $49.90
Slides fit for beachy, late summer nights.

Organza Asymmetric Dress $69.90
A dress sure to stun during any season.

Z1975 Baggy Jeans with Pockets $39.90
Black jeans, done the comfy way.

Quilted Clutch $29.90
Because it might be too early for quilted coats—but it isn’t too early for quilted clutches.

Flared Pants $69.90
A power suit with—get this—flared pants.

Shirtdress $69.90
A charcoal shirtdress is a no-fail addition to any office wardrobe, no matter the season.

Slingback Leather Heels $79.90
White shoes, debuted early enough that you have plenty of time to wear them before Labor Day. (And plenty of time to wear them afterward, too, if you’re not a stickler for The Rules.)

Dress with Metallic Thread $89.90
A sleek shirtdress dripping with ’80s appeal—here for it.

Linen Jumpsuit with Buttons $119
Perfect for fall layering—and summer, err, not layering.

Hoop and Chain Earrings $19.90
For the person who simply can’t choose between hoop earrings, drop earrings and chain earrings.

Ruffle Hem T-Shirt $19.90
A T-shirt, crafted with the blouse shopper in mind.

Sleeveless Knit Dress $39.90
A sleeveless, lightweight, neutral knit—if that doesn’t have “transitional must-have” written all over it, I don’t know what does.

Flat Leather Shoes with Metal Toe $89.90
Shoes sure to pair as well with your favorite LBD as they will with a low-key tee-and-jeans combo.

Floral Print Blouse $49.90
Part matching set, part power suit—all cute.

Long Buttoned Trench $149
Trench coats are a veritable wardrobe must-have. And this one’s crafted from a lightweight enough textile to start sporting, well, soon-ish.

Sparkly Heart Earrings $19.90
Iridescent, rhinestone-covered, heart-shaped earrings? Say no more.

ZW Premium Misty Blue Straight Jeans $69.90
A boxier take on your go-to distressed jean.

Satin Dress $129
A maxi dress that can be easily dressed up or down.

Gathered Leather High-Heeled Sandals $129
Proof statement shoes don’t have to come in bright colors.

Oval Leather Shopper $199
Fit for mornings at the park, afternoons at the beach, days at the office and everything in between.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

