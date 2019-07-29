Is It Too Early to Shop Zara’s Fall 2019 Collection?

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not going to act like late July is, at all, a normal time to shop for fall clothes. But Zara’s fall 2019 collection is already here. At least, some sort of late summer/early fall 2019 collection is here—and it’s full of transitional must-haves. And that’s reason enough to buy a long-sleeve maxi dress and over-the-knee boots in the middle of this sweltering July heat, right?

Zara’s first summer 2019 collection was full of vibrant, trendy finds. Saturated sheer pieces were on offer—so were punchy floral prints, sparkly summer sequins and all kinds of retro-delightful polka dots. When Zara’s iconic semi-annual sale came and went, these decidedly summery pieces left store shelves (and entered closets) en masse, ushering in a new season’s worth of clothes. Zara re-upped its selection of basics, filling its online and brick-and-mortar stores with structured power suits, sleek leather boots and wide-leg culottes in virtually every autumnal shade imaginable. The brand added some dark florals and neutral shirtdresses to the mix, too—and even threw in a little outerwear—leaving the boutique feeling thoroughly ready for October. This issue is, of course, it isn’t October at all. It’s July. And while you might be able to justify knocking out some fall fashion in August, even the most forward-thinking among us surely agree that July is pushing it.

However. We’re all about to experience the sartorial equivalent of cognitive dissonance. Because while our minds start turning to autumn in August, the seasons don’t actually change until September 23. (I know—there’s more summer in September than there is in June. Go figure.) We’re about to crave fall fashion 1-2 months before fall even begins. Our wardrobes will be saying one thing—neutrals, knits, boots—but the weather will be demanding another entirely. And this is precisely where Zara’s late summer/early fall 2019 collection fits in. It’s chock full of pieces that aesthetically scream “fall!!” without sacrificing the lighter-weight elements key to any summer wardrobe. It’s not preempting fall, it’s preempting our collective shift to fall—even when summer’s still rearing its sunny, humid head.

An autumnal print in a decidedly summer silhouette.

Probably too hot for summer. But hey—if you’re wearing a suit, you’re probably indoors, right?

Sunny heels that have summer written all over them.

A floral midaxi fit for late summer and early fall, alike.

A little more coverage than your average romper—but not too much coverage for a hot late summer night.

Clips so delightful they’d charm during any season.

Decidedly autumnal, but I bet you’re creative enough to make them work during summer, no?

Summer’s power suit trend, done the mini dress way.

A dress that’ll make your transition from summer to fall all the smoother.

Fall elements, rendered in a summer-friendly silhouette.

A color that’ll seamlessly integrate into any summer—or autumn—palette.

Slinky summer skirt appeal, in a shade that’ll play well with your favorite fall neutrals.

A jumpsuit that suggests summer sequins and summer’s sheer obsession will both make their way into fall.

Heels so versatile they transcend seasonality.

A decidedly summer floral on top. A decidedly autumnal one, everywhere else.

Denim jumpsuits are no-fail additions to any wardrobe, no matter the season.

Summer fun, rendered in a palette appropriate for fall.

If summer sequins managed to be a thing, I see no reason why fall sequins should be off the menu.

A decidedly summer statement shoe—sure to render even the most autumnal maxi a little more transitional.

Fit for pairing with strappy sandals or with tights and boots.

Can’t you just see yourself throwing these on with a chunky knit and sleek ankle boots? (Or, you know, a strappy tank and even strappier sandals?)

Sure to play as well with your favorite tights as they would with no tights at all.

Wide-leg jeans are basically always a good idea.

A dress that makes the most of summer’s crochet and sequin trends—while offering plenty of auutmnal layering potential.

Nothing says “fall” like over-the-knee suede boots. Unless those boots are hot pink, of course—in which case they say “summer” and “fall” simultaneously.

Part crossbody, part clutch—all covet-able.

A blazer worth throwing over anything. A sundress, a tank, a button-down—anything.

Slides fit for beachy, late summer nights.

A dress sure to stun during any season.

Black jeans, done the comfy way.

Because it might be too early for quilted coats—but it isn’t too early for quilted clutches.

A power suit with—get this—flared pants.

A charcoal shirtdress is a no-fail addition to any office wardrobe, no matter the season.

White shoes, debuted early enough that you have plenty of time to wear them before Labor Day. (And plenty of time to wear them afterward, too, if you’re not a stickler for The Rules.)

A sleek shirtdress dripping with ’80s appeal—here for it.

Perfect for fall layering—and summer, err, not layering.

For the person who simply can’t choose between hoop earrings, drop earrings and chain earrings.

A T-shirt, crafted with the blouse shopper in mind.

A sleeveless, lightweight, neutral knit—if that doesn’t have “transitional must-have” written all over it, I don’t know what does.

Shoes sure to pair as well with your favorite LBD as they will with a low-key tee-and-jeans combo.

Part matching set, part power suit—all cute.

Trench coats are a veritable wardrobe must-have. And this one’s crafted from a lightweight enough textile to start sporting, well, soon-ish.

Iridescent, rhinestone-covered, heart-shaped earrings? Say no more.

A boxier take on your go-to distressed jean.

A maxi dress that can be easily dressed up or down.

Proof statement shoes don’t have to come in bright colors.

Fit for mornings at the park, afternoons at the beach, days at the office and everything in between.

