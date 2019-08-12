Zara’s New Edited Line Lets You Customize Your Clothes With Personalized Embroidery

Scroll To See More Images

Zara’s never exactly lacking in the innovation department, but their recently launched Edited collection is one of our favorite drops they’ve unleashed to date. Zara’s Edited collection of customizable jeans, tees, and jackets allows you to add personalized embroidered text to your new clothing items at no additional charge — yes, it’s totally free with the whatever piece you order. How cool, right? You can stitch on your first or last name to the back of an oversized denim jacket to rock the monogram trend, add your favorite slogan (as long as it’s short and sweet) to the side of your mom jeans or emblazon your zodiac sign across a plain white tee for a tailor-made touch. It also lets you personalize your item in real-time on their website as you shop, so you can make sure you like the color, placement, lettering etc. before you check out. TBH, it’s really fun to play around with this feature — even if you don’t end up buying something.

However, it’s not exactly a free-for-all. You can only select phrases and names up to 11 characters long, and you have to be choosy with placement (depending on the piece you’re customizing.) Currently, you can choose between two different fonts (capitalized or italicized lower case letters) and there are six thread color to choose from: baby pink, neon yellow, charcoal grey, white, orange or red. The 28-piece collection is also a part of Zara’s sustainable collection, Join Life. Each piece in the range is composed of naturally grown or recycled cotton to cut down on water use, so it’s a personalized “splurge” you can feel good about investing in, too.

The perfect vintage-like denim jacket that looks straight out of the ’90s, so don’t have to dig through endless thrift store racks to find the one.

I’m usually not a fan of baggy sweatshirts or hoodies, but this elevated basic is currently awaiting checkout in my cart.

Your new go-with-anything straight leg jean.

This cut makes literally any type of shoe look so much cooler.

Usually I feel like vests look a little too biker-y for me, but this piece has me seriously thinking twice.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.