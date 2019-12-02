Zara Has ‘Special Prices’ On Cyber Monday—Here’s What’s Worth Buying

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, Zara—the retail company with all the trends and all my money. The brand’s Black Friday sale has already taken most of my paycheck, but for Cyber Monday, Zara is amping up the sales again. I guess my rent just won’t get paid this month, because all my cash is going directly into Zara’s pocket. You can count on the ‘Big Z’ (my new nickname for Zara—You like?!) for pretty much any trending clothing item your heart desires, big statement pieces as well as all the basics. In other words, if you want to wear it, it’s probably available from Zara.

Zara is a go-to for pretty much every type of clothing item, yes, but they’re truly incredible at working in trends seamlessly. Even the wildest trends seem cool when their from Zara. This season, you’ll especially see huge puffy sleeves (like…HUGE), styles from the early aughts given new life and party pieces ready to amp up any soiree. Whether you’re about to hit a million holiday parties or just want to step it up in the street style arena, Zara’s Cyber Monday deals are for you.

While Zara’s Cyber Monday sale isn’t technically a Cyber Monday sale, it’s still a sale….on Cyber Monday. (I know, I know. It sounds like the exact same thing. But technically, it’s not.) Here’s the deal: Zara is offering certain pieces at special sale prices. There’s a variety of great items from which to choose, but sizes are sure to go quickly, so you’ll want to go ahead and add everything to your cart. You can find our top picks from the Zara sale below to get you started. May the force of Cyber Monday be with you.

These pink chino pants are the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe.

Hands-free and chic all day long.

This dress can be amped up with some bling.

This jumpsuit is basically pajamas.

Shine bright with this statement bucket bag.

Puffy! Sleeves!

These boots were made for making everyone writhe with envy.

Florals for winter? Yes, please.

These pants have an elastic waistband, meaning your food baby has room to grow.

A simple knit top that’s sure to pair well with all your holiday outfits.

Just wanna stay warm and cozy this winter, baby.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.