ZARA Creates A Kooky Video Love Letter For New York City

After debuting our 2012 edition of the annual “50 Most Stylish New Yorkers” editorial yesterday, you probably already know by now that New York City is home to a boat load of stylish folks and fashion staples like Opening Ceremony and Marc Jacobs, and us StyleCaster kids!

And when we see some of our favorite fashion brands show some love for our dear Big Apple, it’s definitely easy for us to get excited about them.

Case in point would be this creatively well-done black-and-white video called Dear New York, directed and produced by Luis Úrculo for Spanish retailer ZARA.

In the two-minute short film, Señor Úrculo recreates the city’s skyline out of various objects that could be found laying around anyone’s home, like boxes, books and speakers. We also dig the somewhat subtle map of Manhattan that’s comprised out of rulers and other measuring tools.

Check out the video for yourself down below, and let us know what you think about the short film in the comments section underneath!