39 Zara Items You Can Score for $50 or Less Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Zara is an unending treasure trove of chic duds that look more expensive than they are. Zara clothes are the glue that hold any trendy wardrobe together, filling it with affordable basics and budget-friendly statement-makers. And since the store tends to specialize in low prices, stylish Zara clothes under $50 aren’t at all hard to come by.

I know, I know—you only shop Zara twice a year, at one of the store’s (arguably iconic) biannual blowout sales. Where else can you score $10 tees and $25 blazers—well, $10 tees and $25 blazers that don’t look like they only ran you $10 and $25, respectively? And I get that. The deals are incomparable. But shopping them is pretty stressful. I can’t be the only one who’s added a handful of delightfully trendy, delightfully discounted Zara clothes to my cart—only to have them sell out before I managed to press “buy.”

And really, why partake in this high-anxiety shopping when you can take full advantage of the myriad other deals Zara offers year-round? Why wait to stock up on adorable pieces, when you can already get them for super-low prices—sans the fear of them disappearing before you’ve had the time to type in your credit card info?

Some people practice self-care by soaking their bods in bubble baths and stocking up on cozy blankets; I practice it by shopping reasonably priced items in sale off-seasons. And I’m inviting you to do the same. Here, Zara clothes under $50 you can shop right now. Because good deals don’t have to come with a side of anxiety.

Matching Printed Dress, $22.99 at Zara

A distinctly comfy-cute take on 2019’s patchwork trend? Don’t mind if I do.

Text Print Shopper, $29.99 at Zara

For the person who loves vintage but doesn’t have the patience to dig through thrift shop bins.

T-Shirt with Text, $12.99 at Zara

The coolest damn T-shirt you ever did see.

Flannel Pants, $25.99 at Zara

Part-jogger, part-dress pant, these trousers are nice enough for the office—and cozy enough to lounge around in all day.

Snakeskin Print Dress, $35.99 at Zara

Haven’t you heard? Snakeskin is the “it” animal print this season.

Ribbed Contrasting Top, $25.99 at Zara

Grandpa sweater vests are definitely cool again.

Striped Crossbody Bag, $19.99 at Zara

This patchwork snakeskin crossbody will turn heads and hold all of your stuff. What more could you ask for?

Argyle Sweater with Metallic Thread, $29.99 at Zara

If I didn’t already own a top that looks just like this, this would already be in my cart.

Dress with Patterned Belt, $22.99 at Zara

Cozy, fashion-forward and office-appropriate—talk about a trifecta.

Pearl Jeans, $22.99 at Zara

Because ripped jeans look sweeter when they’re adorned with pearls.

Faux Snakeskin Leather Belt, $25.99 at Zara

Everyone needs a statement belt—especially one as versatile as this black, (faux) snakeskin number.

Animal Print Dress, $39.99 at Zara

This midi feels vintage-inspired and contemporary-chic at the same damn time.

Flowy Pants with Side Stripe, $39.99 at Zara

Why shop regular black trousers when you could shop black trousers with rainbow side stripes, instead?

Printed Sequin Knit Skirt, $39.99 at Zara

Because printed skirts are more fun when rendered in sequins.

ZW Premium Corduroy Jumpsuit, $45.99 at Zara

A winter-appropriate way to wear overalls. (Zara did us a serious solid with this one.)

Beaded Earrings, $12.99 at Zara

Because you shouldn’t be forced to choose between beaded earrings and chunky metal hoops.

Colorful Striped Swimsuit, $19.99 at Zara

Swimsuit season is fast approaching.

Combination Ripped Dress, $35.99 at Zara

Transparent T-shirt dresses are the statement-making must-have you didn’t know you needed (until now).

ZW Premium Wide Jeans, $39.99 at Zara

A distinctly edgy approach to patchwork.

Two-Toned Platform Sneakers, $39.99 at Zara

I never realized platform sneakers could look this cool.

Snakeskin Print Jacquard Dress, $35.99 at Zara

It doesn’t matter whether you wear this little number as a long shirt or a short dress—you’re sure to stun anywhere you go.

Velvet Animal Print Pants, $29.99 at Zara

Definitive proof velvet and animal prints aren’t (and shouldn’t be) mutually exclusive.

Beaded Crossbody Bag, $29.99 at Zara

No closet is complete without at least one fun AF beaded crossbody.

Textured Weave Rustic Jumpsuit, $45.99 at Zara

I bought these the moment I saw them, and I honestly can’t stop wearing ’em. (Do yourself a favorite and size up to get the baggy look you see here.)

Animal Print Dress, $29.99 at Zara

A trendy dress in a cut so versatile you’ll still be wearing it years from now.

Animal Print Loafers, $29.99 at Zara

Snakeskin loafers—need I say more?

Animal Print Sweater, $35.99 at Zara

Because animal print sweaters are too damn fun to pass up.

Beaded Crossbody Bag, $29.99 at Zara

Another beaded crossbody for the embellished accessory fans among us.

Belted Dress, $19.99 at Zara

It’s 2019—the more snakeskin pieces you can stock up on, the merrier.

Contrasting Faux Leather Dress, $22.99 at Zara

Tempted to buy this pullover dress—and style it exactly like Zara did here.

Animal Print Leather Belt, $25.99 at Zara

Throw this over anything for an instant outfit upgrade.

Ribbed Culottes, $15.99 at Zara

A knit matching set? Um, yes please.

Snake Print Pleated Midi Skirt, $39.99 at Zara

The snakeskin movement is officially in full swing—get in or get out.

Teardrop Pendant Earrings, $12.99 at Zara

I never could resist a pair of vintage AF-looking, chunky earrings.

Sweatshirt with Elasticized Ruffles, $22.99 at Zara

I own this in charcoal, and it’s exactly as cute as it looks.

Jacquard Dress with Buttons, $22.99 at Zara

Throw it over a turtleneck for winter wear—or on its own once spring rolls around.

Leather Slingback Babouches, $39.99 at Zara

Loafers that feel simultaneously super contemporary and super straightforwardly versatile. I’m in.

Plaid Pencil Skirt, $29.99 at Zara

Because plaid pencil skirts are so wearable there’s basically no reason not to stock up.

Snakeskin Print Blazer, $49.99 at Zara

Let’s be real, can you ever have too many blazers? (Methinks not.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.