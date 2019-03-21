27 Pieces We Want From Zara’s Dreamy Desert-Inspired Studio 2019 Collection

Scroll To See More Images

OK, y’all, Zara has done it again. And by “done it,” I mean they’ve created the freakin’ ideal spring collection. (Are we even surprised?) Just as the weather is finally warming up, and we’re all trying to figure out what the hell to wear, Zara launches their spring and summer Campaign Collection. It’s like the designers at Zara took one look at my closet, shook their heads and got to work on creating an entirely new wardrobe just for me (OK, for all of us).

Zara’s desert-inspired new collection is beyond dreamy, and I’m loving it. The line (which is available right now online and in Zara stores!!) features flow-y caftans, warm-weather-ready maxi dresses and embroidery and crochet details. And that’s just the clothes, you guys. The collection also boasts gorgeous hammered metal jewelry and myriad woven flats that give me total desert wanderer vibes. The entire line feels like if you were stranded in the desert, but you had an impeccable wardrobe. With a collection like this, I couldn’t even complain about the high heat and lack of water—just parade me in one of those beautiful caftans, baby!

The desert vibe of the collection is only furthered with the white, charcoal and rust color scheme—with a few exceptions for bolder prints. If you’re looking for new outfits to bring with you on vacation this spring and summer, Zara has got you. I know it’s impossible, but I feel like each piece of clothing you wear from the collection gives you a sun-kissed glow—like you’ve been hanging out in the desert sun (but also have been wearing a lot of sunscreen, because ~skin first~). Everything about the collection screams spring and summer, and I can’t wait to get my hands on every single piece.

1. Special Edition Zara Studio Dress With Contrast Piping, $199 at Zara

The *ideal* summer dress.

2. Natural Babouches, $149 at Zara

Shoes worthy of everyday wear.

3. Special Edition Zara Studio Fringe Cape, $229 at Zara

Picture yourself wearing this to a desert party—or just around the house, TBH.

4. Combined Stone Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

These might be the most perfect earrings in existence.

5. Special Edition Zara Studio Striped Shirt, $119 at Zara

So effortlessly cool.

6. Pack of Two Stone Cuffs, $29.90 at Zara

The perfect desert-inspired accessory.

7. Limited Edition Zara Studio Dress With Contrasting Piping, $169 at Zara

Is desert goth a thing, because that’s what this is.

8. Flat Leather Sandal, $129 at Zara

Sorry, what? How are sandals this cool allowed to exist?

9. Pack of Stone Rings, $25.90 at Zara

Each ring is so freakin’ unique (and cool).

10. Special Edition Zara Studio Striped Shirt, $89.90 at Zara

Those contrasting stripes, though.

11. Special Edition Zara Studio Embroidered Tunic, $199 at Zara

It’s all in those pretty details, baby.

12. Golden Bracelet, $25.90 at Zara

Serious wrist candy.

13. Special Edition Zara Studio Striped Trousers, $89.90 at Zara

OK, these look super comfy.

14. Brown Dress, $169 at Zara

I think I’d need to get this dress hemmed (I’m only 5’3″), but I want it anyway.

15. Combined Stone Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

OK, I lied earlier. These might be the most perfect earrings in existence.

16. Limited Edition Zara Studio Sweater With Topstitching, $69.90 at Zara

Perfect for those chilly spring nights.

17. Limited Edition Zara Studio Print Dress, $149 at Zara

I love the fish on this dress.

18. Golden Necklace, $29.90 at Zara

Honestly, I’m just obsessed with this necklace.

19. Limited Edition Zara Studio Embroidered Dress, $169 at Zara

How pretty is this deep pink?!

20. Low-Heeled Strappy Leather Sandal, $129 at Zara

The intricacies of these sandals make them so special.

21. Limited Edition Zara Studio Colorblock Dress, $169 at Zara

You can never go wrong with a cool colorblock dress.

22. Limited Edition Zara Studio Embroidered Dress, $169 at Zara

I need it.

23. Woven Shopper With Wooden Beads, $99.90 at Zara

Hello, perfect spring bag.

24. Limited Edition Zara Studio Textured Crop Sweater, $69.90 at Zara

That crochet detail is perfect.

25. Limited Edition Zara Studio Belted Pants, $119 at Zara

These pants are the definition of “springy.”

26. Limited Edition Zara Studio Coin Necklace, $29.90 at Zara

The perfect necklace for any outfit.

27. Limited Edition Zara Studio Belted Jumpsuit, $199 at Zara

The perfect excuse to try the spring jumpsuit trend.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.