Everything We Know About Zara’s Epic Boxing Day Sale—& 7 Items We’re Bookmarking

Zara always understands the assignment when it comes to offering up the trendiest styles at fairly affordable prices. The brand has become known for its epic sales, especially its Black Friday one. However, there’s one lesser-known day of deals that you simply can’t miss. The retailer is kicking off a huge Boxing Day Sale. What is Boxing Day, anyways, you might be asking? It takes place on December 26 each year and has turned into a major shopping holiday in many commonwealth countries. (Because there’s no better day to spend your Christmas gift cards than the day after.)

We suggest you start with Zara’s Boxing Day sale, because, well, it’s Zara. Practically everything the retailer carries is drool-worthy and so hard to resist. Its offerings will be even harder to refrain from when their price tags are reduced to numbers that are sweet, sweet music to our ears.

While we don’t have the exact markdowns on hand yet, the retailer’s 40 percent discount for Black Friday seems like a teaser to us.

Now, for the part where we share what we do know so far. You can get an exclusive peek into the sale starting December 24 at 9 p.m. EST, but you can only do so via Zara’s app and website.

The sale officially goes live for everyone on December 25 at 8 p.m. ESTon the app and 9 p.m. EST on the website. Shop Zara’s Boxing Day Sale through January 2 to save on the styles you’ve been dying to try. You might want to create a plan of attack prior to December 24, though.

Below, find the seven items we’re keeping tabs on ahead of the epic sale event. You’ll want to have them bookmarked so you can easily hit the buy button and check out as soon as the discounts go live.

Sequin Asymmetric Top

We don’t want to be seen in anything else but this sequin top on New Year’s Eve. The one long sleeve with the shoulder pad is the drama we need heading into 2022.

Sequin Mini Dress

Okay, so the sequin top isn’t the only thing we’ll be wearing to ring in the new year. This sequin mini dress gives you the flapper vibes you’re going to want while you tap and twirl on the dance floor.

Faux Leather Pants

Leather pants are having a moment, but if you’re not into real leather, try these faux leather pants. The high waist and straight leg silhouette is so on trend right now.

Jacquard Cardigan

We’d like nothing more than for the Jacquard Cardigan to be front and center in our winter wardrobe. It’s like an ultra chic Christmas sweater. Wear it loose or cinch your waist by adding a belt.

Track Sole Ankle Boots

Lug sole boots are the shoes you won’t stop spotting on the streets and all your fave celebs. This style is actually one of the most stylist-approved trends of the moment. You won’t feel left out when you’re rocking these chunky ankle boots.

Faux Leather Puffer Vest

If you’re looking for a different way to wear a puffer, take this faux leather vest for a spin. It’s exactly how we envision ourselves bundling up for the colder months.

Pearl Mini Bucket Bag

We see pearls in your future, and it starts with this tiny bucket bag. It’ll add the most darling touch to any outfit.