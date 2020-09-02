These Zara Boots Have Me Ready To Start Fall, Like, Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone knows that boots are made for walking, and Zara boots are our walking shoes of choice. Zara is always quick to present us with the season’s top trends at an affordable price point, and the volume of their current boot selection is astronomical (That’s a Tik Tok reference, if you know you know.).

As we roll into autumn and winter 2020—and soon enough, 2021!—there are tons of new boot trends to try, and you can shop them all at Zara. Kiss last year’s over-the-knee, stick-straight silhouettes goodbye and opt for slouchy shafts that gather below the knee or at mid-calf. Keep rocking summer’s kitten heel height if you wish, or opt for something chunky and comfy like this season’s lug soles.

When it comes to boots, it’s all about putting your best foot forward, and in particular, your best toes. Super-sharp pointed-toe styles are in, but so are squared-off toes that look a little more western. The toe of a boot dramatically changes its overall vibe, so opt for a pointy toe when you’re in boss babe mode and a square shape when you’re off-duty.

If you spent the summer lounging at home in slippers, you owe it to yourself to get some cute fall footwear to remind you why you used to love dressing up in the first place. Just trust us! The right pair of boots can make or break your outfit and your day, so shop the four boot trends below courtesy of Zara and find your new go-tos for the season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Slouchy Chic

These Stiletto Heel High Shaft Leather Boots are on the higher end of Zara’s footwear price range, but considering they’ll make your legs look a million miles long, we’d say they’re well worth it.

If you like the slouchy look but want a slightly more laid-back vibe, these Heeled Split Leather Boots have a softer look and a warm khaki green hue that just screams autumn.

Pointed Toes

One of the top boot trends for Fall/Winter 2020 into 2021 is a sharp, pointed toe (in addition to square toes, but we’ll get to that later). These Soft Leather High Heeled Ankle Boots are the perfect boss babe booties to try the look. Bonus points for the rich burgundy colorway.

Itty-bitty heels are huge right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t opt for a chunky block heel and still look chic! These Laced Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots are perfect for a long day on your feet.

Lug Soles

Super chunky soles make any boots into the ultimate edgy statement, and these Lug Sole Low Heel Leather Ankle Boots make any look instantly more badass. Plus, they’re a nice change if you spend most of your time in heels.

Silver hardware and pocket details are huge this season, and these High Shaft Laced Boots With Pocket embody a bevy of trends without doing too much. Pair them with your next monochrome black ‘fit and expect compliments.

Squared Off

In addition to pointed toes, squared-off toes are trending, which is great if you don’t find a sharp point particularly comfortable. Ditch your go-to black booties for the day and try out these Heeled Leather Square Toe Ankle Boots in autumnal khaki green.

That said, if you are on the hunt for your new staple black booties, opt for these Wide Heeled Stretch Ankle Boots, with a fake-out silhouette that appears pointed from the site, but is squared-off from head-on.