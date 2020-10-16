Sorry Not Sorry, We’re Already Prepping For Zara’s Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Take a deep breath—Zara’s Black Friday 2020 sale is coming, and oh boy, is it going to be a hell of a time. I mean, even the fashion retailer’s regular, non-Black Friday sales often get intense (with discounted items legit disappearing from your online shopping cart if you’re not quick enough to hit the check out button). Can you blame us, though? It’s hard to walk into a Zara and not leave without having bought at least something (or 20 somethings). So expect this year’s Black Friday sale to be at least a little bit wild, too—and yet so, so worth it.

If you haven’t been keeping up with what’s new at Zara lately (ugh, fake fan), then believe us when we say that they have been dropping some hot-ass styles. We’re talking hot-off-the-runway trends for 2021 that are about to rule, faux leather finds you’ll be wearing throughout the rest of fall and winter, drool-worthy fall boots and all the neutrals your heart could ever desire.

Legit, Zara is the go-to place for chic styles on a dime. And we’re not the only ones who know it—just have a look at Zara’s best sellers list. There are ways to rock the leather blazer trend, a gorgeous shearling jacket and some of the hottest boot trends circulating right now.

Though we don’t know exactly what to expect with the 2020 Zara Black Friday sale, we have some predictions based on previous years. Usually, Zara celebrates Black Friday with a site-wide 30 percent-off discount. But for the past two years, the brand went off and stunned us, offering a staggering 50% off select items. (!!) Think of the possibilities. You can finally snag that one item (or ten) you’ve been eyeing ever since their Fall/Winter 2020 Collection dropped. You could also spoil the people on your holiday shopping list—and not break the bank over it.

Typically, Zara’s Black Friday sale begins online around 8 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day. True Zara fans will most likely get early access to the Zara Black Friday sale a full hour earlier at 7 p.m. EST by shopping through the Zara app. Honestly, you should start prepping your cart now just to be safe. 2020 has been a wild year, and who knows what kind of deals the brand might release.

To help you out, we’ve already gone through and picked pieces we’re definitely eyeing for Zara’s Black Friday 2020 sale. Scroll through to see and bookmark or just get inspired. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Faux Leather Oversized Blazer

2020 has been the year of the leather blazer, and I’m so beyond ready to add this beaut to my cart. Honestly, it’s under $70 before Black Friday even begins, so it might be worth snagging now, anyway. If you do want to wait though, make sure you’re ready to check out as soon as the sale starts. This one is bound to sell fast.

Chain Wool Vest

Both sweater vests and chain details are having a moment this year, so why not combine them? This chain wool vest is honestly such a look—mixing vintage dad vibes with ’80s punk rock.

Knotted Faux Leather Top

Once again, we have a gorgeous leather situation. This knotted faux leather top is low-key a dream for holiday parties and street style looks alike. Paired with jeans or a chic mini skirt, you can’t lose.

Velvet Mini Dress

Black Friday is the perfect time to solidify your holiday season wardrobe, and this velvet mini dress is a must-have. Add knee-high boots or strappy heels, a little bling and a pop of red lipstick for the ultimate winter vibe.

Nylon Tote Bag With Rubberized Base

This nylon tote bag looks like a pillow you can carry around all day, therefore I must have it. The terracotta orange is perfect for both fall and winter—and even into spring, actually—so catch me ordering this beaut the moment Black Friday begins.

A version of this article was originally published on October 31, 2019.