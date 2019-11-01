Zara’s Black Friday 2019 Sale Is Going to be Huge—Here’s How to Get Early Access

Scroll To See More Images

Take a deep breath—Zara’s Black Friday 2019 sale is right around the corner, and oh boy, is it going to be a hell of a time. I mean, even the fashion retailer’s regular, non-Black Friday sales often get intense (with discounted items legit disappearing from your online shopping cart if you’re not quick enough to hit the check out button). So expect this year’s Black Friday sale to be at least a little bit wild—but so worth it.

If you haven’t been keeping up with what’s new at Zara lately (ugh, fake fan), then believe us when we say that they have been dropping some hot-ass styles. We’re talking hot-off-the-runway trends that are about to rule 2020, all-leather finds you’ll be wearing throughout the rest of fall/winter, drool-worthy fall boots and even a Gucci-esque collection.

Legit, Zara is the go-to place for chic styles on a dime. And we’re not the only ones who know it—just have a look at Zara’s best sellers list. There’s a red dress in there that Emily Ratajkowski, her golden self, wore on the red carpet, and it’s only $50!

Now, usually, Zara celebrates Black Friday with a site-wide 30 percent-off discount. Read that again. Site-wide 30 percent-off discount, meaning every single item on Zara’s site gets blessed with a markdown. Think of the possibilities. You can finally snag that one item (or ten) you’ve been eyeing ever since their Fall/Winter 2019 Collection dropped. You could also spoil the people on your holiday shopping list—and not break the bank over it.

Last year’s Zara Black Friday sale began online at 8 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day. But true Zara fans got early access to the Zara Black Friday sale a full hour earlier at 7p.m. EST by shopping through the Zara app. While we don’t have official, official confirmation that this is what will be happening again this year, it’s pretty safe to assume. So mark your calendars, set an alarm (or five) and get ready to crush this sale.

To help you out, we’ve already gone through and picked __ pieces we’re definitely eyeing for Zara’s Black Friday 2019 sale. Scroll through to see and bookmark or just get inspired.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Asymmetrical Slip Dress—$35 With 30 Percent Off

*Mean Girls voice* One time, I saw EmRata wearing this red Zara dress on the red carpet, so I bought this red Zara dress even though I’m nowhere near a red carpet.

Oversized Geometric Shaft Heeled Leather Boots—$161 With 30 Percent Off

Behold: my dream leather boots. I can already imagine 983,745 different outfits I can wear these babies.

Double-Faced Biker Jacket—$105 With 30 Percent Off

Absolutely drooling over this fully-lined coat. And for $105? An STEAL.

Oversized Cable Knit Sweater—$63 With 30 Percent Off

Um, $63 for a sweater of this caliber? Insane.

Contrasting Lace Dress—$119 With 30 Percent Off

A gorgeous dress that no one will believe you got for under $150.

Suede Oval Crossbody Bag—$63 With 30 Percent Off

Is it just me or does this bag look so much more expensive than it really is?

Laced Leather High-heel Ankle Boots—$105 With 30 Percent Off

These aren’t your usual lace-up leather boots—and I’m all about that. Plus, they come in light blue, if you’re looking for a pop of color.

Low Vamp Heeled Shoes—$42 With 30 Percent Off

The perfect black heel for any formal event. And for under $50? I’m SCREAMING.