The Avid Shopper’s Guide to Zara’s Black Friday 2018 Sale

Zara’s seasonal sales are no joke. The brand’s summer sale gets so intense that discounted items might literally disappear from your shopping cart before you’d had the chance to buy them. (Not kidding—last summer, I did my purchases in waves to ensure my must-haves didn’t sell out while I was still narrowing down my nice-to-haves.) Zara’s Black Friday 2018 sale should be no exception.

Traditionally, Zara celebrates Black Friday by offering a site-wide 30 percent discount. Yup, literally every item on Zara’s site gets a mark-down. No sales on one type of clothing—or discounts on stuff that’s already marked down. Just 30 percent off everything Zara has on offer. In other words, Black Friday is the perfect time to shop those Zara pieces you’ve been adding to your wishlist since autumn started.

Now, we don’t have official confirmation that Zara will bring its site-wide 30 percent discount back this year. (Its reps tend to stay pretty tight-lipped until Thanksgiving comes and goes.) But if a brand has done the same damn thing four years in a row (2014-2017), it’s safe to assume they’ll do the same this year, yes?

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the Zara Black Friday 2018 sale situation. The moment we get new info, you’ll be the first to know.

In the meantime, we’ll be preparing for Zara’s tried-and-true 30 percent site-wide discount. Hell—we’ve already found the 17 pieces we’ll buy the moment the sale hits the site. Scroll down to see them, and feel free to add them to a wishlist of your own.

Velvet Frock Coat, $169 at Zara

At a 30 percent markdown, this luxe outerwear must-have will only run you $118.30. (Hello, $50 discount.)

Sequin Top, $39.90 at Zara

Your NYE OOTD awaits.

Multicolored Jacquard Dress, $39.90 at Zara

For the shopper who wants a not-so-obvious holiday party look.

Textured Weave Rustic Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Step 1: Snuggle up in your favorite turtleneck. Step 2: Slip into this slinky overalls. Cozy-chic winter outfit, assembled.

Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody, $149 at Zara

A new way to tackle this season’s animal print trend.

Faux Fur Coat, $129 at Zara

Because you can’t go wrong with a sleek, black faux fur coat.

Velvet Look Blazer, $169 at Zara

The ultimate fall power suit.

Fringed Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

A sequin dress that won’t make you look like a flapper? Yes, please.

Special Edition Leather Patchwork Gloves, $49.90 at Zara

When the weather gets colder, gloves become a necessity. Might as well stock up on a cute pair (or two).

Plaid Pants, $69.90 at Zara

Technicolor plaid is officially on the menu.

Polka Dot Dress, $39.90 at Zara

At $39.90, this dress is already a steal. At a 30 percent markdown ($27.93!), it’s even more of one.

Tweed Dress, $49.90 at Zara

The ultimate winter mini dress.

Velvet Tassel Bag, $49.90 at Zara

Who could possibly resist a black velvet purse with sparkly gold details? Spoiler alert: Not us!

Ruffled Sweatshirt, $29.90 at Zara

Comfy-cute AF.

ZW Premium Corduroy Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

One can never own too many overalls—especially overalls that look this comfy.

Sequined Blazer, $119 at Zara

Turn heads in this sparkly velvet blazer.