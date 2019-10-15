Bruh, Zara’s Best Sellers Are So On-Trend This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Zara is back at it again with the must-have fall wardrobe essentials—and my bank account is screaming. Listen: When I get bored, I like to browse the fashion retailer’s site, and it’s not my fault if they keep coming out with these super chic styles that challenge my low self control. Fine, maybe it is partly my fault, but the sentiment still stands: The Zara best sellers section of the site is full of seriously great styles that feed my shopping addiction, and I am a victim.

I’m fine though. More than fine, actually, because now I have a new fall wardrobe that I’m actually hyped about. And I didn’t even have to dig for it! Zara.com’s nifty best sellers tab makes it super easy to find must-have items right quick. Forget browsing through the site categories or in-store clothing racks one-by-one—all the best Zara styles are together in one place, and I’d say it’s say to presume that if it’s a Zara top-seller, then it’s also one of the very best Zara currently has to offer.

The current top-selling pieces from Zara are really in line with 2019 fall fashion trends. We’re talking oversized blazers, leather crop-kicks, animal-print handbags and sleek basics that you’ll certainly rewear for years to come. Heck, they’re even getting in on that leather shacket trend. Oh! Also, that red Zara dress Emily Ratajkowski wore is on the list, too. For obvious reasons.

Scroll through ahead to shop my favorite picks from Zara’s best sellers and head to zara.com to see the rest. May we go (stylishly) broke, together.

Asymmetrical Slip Dress

Ah, yes. The EmRata dress. I can just imagine handing this down to my future child and telling them, “I wore this in my twenties and looked hot AF. So did Emily Ratajkowski. Great minds think alike.”

Tall Lug Soled Boots

You heard it here first: Chunky lug-soled boots will be everywhere by next year.

Animal Print Bucket Bag

Just $30? For this faux snakeskin bag?? A steal!

Leather Biker Jacket

Zara’s best-selling leather jacket is just too good to pass up—especially when it’s under $200.

Basic Turtleneck Sweater

A wardrobe staple with gleaming, gold buttons for an elevated look.

Faux Fur Jacket

Don’t mind me if I live in this faux fur coat and a pair of leggings for the rest of fall/winter.

Leather Shopper

A sleek leather bag that’s relaxed enough without looking sloppy.

Animal Print Leather Shopper

The Western trend just got a chic, new update via this sleek shopper tote.

Double-Faced Biker Jacket

I’ve seen this coat in Zara’s windows nearly every winter—and I totally get why. Such a staple.

Cable Knit Sweater

The most perfect sweater, if I ever did see one.

Buttoned Oversized Blazer

For date night you could wear this over a mini dress or just belt it and wear it as an actual dress.

Faux Leather Flared Leggings

Um, $36 for a pair of faux leather pants I’ll be tempted to wear every single day for the rest of my life? Score!

Faux Fur Shopper Bag

Ready to top off every single one of my fall/winter looks with this bag.

Faux Leather Overshirt

Tired: trench coats. Wired: shirt jackets.

Beaded Bucket Bag

A stunning statement bag that’s perfect for fall.

Rainbow Clutch

A rainbow clutch that’s absolutely breathless in person. (Trust me, I’ve seen it. I was there.)