Zara April Lookbook: Bright and Runway Inspired

Pink and orange (said like black and yellow, black and yellow) looks to be the mantra for Zara’s April lookbook. As always there’s some serious runway “inspiration” namely Prada mixed with a little Rag & Bone, but overall it’s just easy breezy spring fare.

I’ve never been much for pink, but for some reason I’m feeling it lately. Though I don’t know if I could go full head to toe, I’d be up for a little pant with a cream silk blouse. Are you ready for florals and something girly, or are you more apt to stick with the army green skinnies?