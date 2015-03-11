Editor’s Pick: Zara’s Affordable Take on Marni’s Jeweled Sandals

If you–like 99.99% of the population–can’t afford the modern take on jewel-embellished sandals popping up at Marni ($530) and Michael Kors ($495) this spring, you’re in luck.

As usual, it’s Zara to the rescue with an affordable alternative to the trend that just might look even better than the original. The fast fashion retail’s navy pair speaks more to the urban cool girl than the beachside boho, and are perfect for spring.

While Zara’s design doesn’t directly rip-off Marni, the sleek flat shoe certainly ticks off Marni’s modern jeweled sandal theme–but at a tiny fraction of the price, naturally.