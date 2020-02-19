10 Springy Accessories From Zara You Can Start Styling Even If It’s Cold Out

Scroll To See More Images

In my mind, spring has officially sprung, but for some reason, the cold weather seems to disagree. I’m itching to start rocking floaty dresses and strappy sandals, but because it still feels like winter outside, I can’t live out my warm-weather fantasies to the fullest extent. That said, there are a ton of Zara accessories for Spring 2020 that I plan on using to give my winter wardrobe a springy feel, from stylish sunnies to pastel handbags to statement jewelry. It’s not quite the same as throwing on a pair of jean shorts, but hey, it’s a start! If your February OOTD could use an accessory update, check out the adorable picks below and just try not to purchase at least one or two. Full disclosure, that’ll be impossible, so do not (I repeat) do NOT keep reading if you aren’t ready to shop!

1. Gold Metal Belt

Layering this chunky gold chain belt over everything from maxi dresses to blazers to oversized sweaters instantly gives me the boho springtime vibes I’m craving.

2. Quilted Bag

I’m sorry, but this icy blue oversized quilted purse is quite literally speaking to me. I’m all about a crossbody that doubles as a pillow during my commute!

3. Colorful Earrings

If it still feels too early to be rocking seashell jewelry, start with something safer: stones! These gorgeous agate stone earrings are the ultimate accessory to throw on with any neutral outfit.

4. Selfie-Worthy Sunnies

Cold out or not, the sun still shines! Now that I’ve officially entered Spring Mode, I’m stocking up on cute sunnies to complement my lewks.

5. Creative Carryall

In a perfect world, I’d fill this cute daisy-coated carryall with wine and cheese and bring it to a springtime picnic with my lover. I’ll probably just use it to lug my crap back and forth to work, but a gal can dream!

6. Chunky Black Belt

If you have already decided to break out your spring dresses, pairing them with black tights, chunky boots, a leather moto jacket, and THIS belt will help edge them up and make them winter-appropro.

7. Charm Necklace

ICYMI, charm necklaces are trending for 2020, so this Zara version for just under $40 is a must cop, featuring cherries, horseshoes, crystals, and more.

8. Mini Belt Bag

Out with the fanny packs, in with the clip-on belt bags! I’ve never seen an accessory quite so cute and compact—this coin purse is just begging to hold my Metrocard, fave chapstick, and absolutely nothing else!

9. Big Gold Earrings

Nothing feeds my soul like a chunky gold hoop, so this multi-hoop earring has my heart. While dramatic, it’s the kind of accessory that manages to make every single outfit better.

10. Pearl Purse

IMHO, pearls are the ultimate springtime staple, and they work for more than just jewelry. This dreamy little bag is just begging to take part of my next Instagram flatlay, and I’m not the type to refuse an accessory’s only wish.

