Practically Every Pair of Sneakers Off-Duty Models Love Are Discounted Thanks to This Low-Key Shoe Sale

We can’t help but want everything models wear down the runway, but it’s somehow even harder to resist splurging on their outfits off the catwalk. Even when they’re running errands in baggy ’fits with shades covering half their faces, they still manage to look effortlessly chic.

Part of the magic behind models’ “I barely tried, but still look amazing” looks are their sneakers.They’re the ultimate fashion statement when worn with confidence and elegance. Just look how Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber strut down the street in sneaks and absolutely own it.

One retailer that you might not turn to initially, but actually has an amazing collection of off-duty model kicks is Zappos. There’s a winter clearance event going on as we speak that serves up styles Emily Ratajkowski and other models have sported in real life.

We found everything from chunky dad shoes to sleek lace-ups. So, get your oversized blazers and baggy trousers ready, because you’re about to twin with all the trendy models with the help of these six sneakers. Get any of them for up to 44 percent off during Zappos’ winter clearance event.

New Balance Classics WL574

Nothing beats a good dad sneaker that’s both stylish and still super cozy. New Balance is making a big comeback, and this pair gets some major wear out of Ratajkowski. We’ve seen her pair them with a floral mini skirt and a cropped shirt while roaming the streets. You, too, can match with the model for 25 percent off right now.

Superga 2630 Cotu

Everyone needs a sleek and simple pair of lace up sneakers, and that includes Bieber. She recently became a Superga global ambassador, and was seen rocking the 2630 Cotu sneakers in her Instagram stories. They’re extremely versatile and also 13 percent off.

Reebok Classic Leather Ripple

Add a couple inches with Reebok’s Classic Leather Ripple sneakers. They look super simple at first sight, but the thick ripple outsole adds a bit of edge to any OOTD. Though Hadid has previously appeared in a Reebok campaign, she’s worn these bad boys multiple times in the city. Pair them with loose-fitting sweats or baggy, distressed denim and you’ll be matching in no time. Grab your pair for 18 percent off while the clearance event lasts.

Puma Mayze

Dua Lipa and Dixie D’Amelio both work with Puma, but you can tell they’re big fans of the Mayze sneakers. They give you extra height with the platform and add a sporty flair to your look. And because they’re black and white, they go with pretty much everything that’s already in your closet. Get your Puma kicks for 23 percent off.

Asics Gel-Quantum 360 6

Ratajkowski is known for her endless love of sneakers. A pair you’ll spot her in often is Asics’ Gel-Kayano. The Gel-Quantum is a near-identical copy and makes the perfect dad shoe. Plus, you can save a whopping 28 percent on them thanks to the sale.

Ash Spider 620-01

We’ve seen Hadid wear Ash sneakers all day every day, and you likely haven’t even heard of the brand. It’s an unexpected choice, but a good one, nevertheless. The model has run around town, and even pushed a stroller around town, in Ash’s Addict sneakers. The brand’s Spider style comes very close. Score 44 percent off of these chunky kicks while you still can.