Grab Your Wallets—Zappos’ VIP Sale is Here With Seriously Slashed Prices on Thousands of Shoes

In case you were looking for yet another guilt-free reason to refresh your closet lineup for next season), yet another massive style sale has dropped to help you score some killer deals on best-selling sneakers, chic late-summer sandals, luxe handbags, and transitional accessory staples, and a huge variety of contemporary and designer apparel. Zappos’ first-ever annual VIP sale started today, with a huge selection of major discounts across all merchandise categories, from designer jeans and chic wedding guest dresses to fall booties and stylish sneakers marked down up to forty-five percent off regular prices.

While the sale is live and shoppable to everyone, Zappos VIP members will score some pretty stellar additional perks—especially for Amazon Prime members with linked accounts, but more on that later. Zappos VIP members will earn 10 points on their purchase for every dollar spent, and if you’re both a Zappos VIP and an Amazon Prime member (here’s how to link your accounts) you’ll earn 11 points. 100 VIP points will get you a $1 to spend, so VIPs who spend $10, get $1 back to redeem on future orders from Zappos. This blowout sale ends on August 23, so we advise stocking up on all of your favorites ASAP before stock runs out. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite sale items we’re currently adding to our carts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Stan Smith’s with a touch of blush and a discount? Yes, please.

These vintage-inspired jeans always sell out fast.

The ultimate “cool girl” sneakers of the moment.

Overalls are literally the most underrated quarantine staple.

This trendy sandals style is so flattering, I can’t imagine it ever going “out.”

The best #WFH bottoms for hot summer weather.

Because snakeskin is back, baby.

These seamless leggings couldn’t be any more flattering, but we expect nothing less from Spanx.

Sam Edelman Hilty 2 Booties 180 90

50 percent off? Not bad.

If you don’t have a pair of white wide-legs in your closet, it’s time to get on it.