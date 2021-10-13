This Zappos Sale Has Me Snagging Doc Martens, Stuart Weitzman Boots & More

Scroll To See More Images

While boot trends change, there are some brands that stay relevant no matter what. Even when I’m not trying to channel my inner angsty tween, I’m constantly reaching for my Dr. Martens to jazz up boring NYC ‘fits. And when it’s time to hit the bars for a night of running around with my friends, my Stuart Weitzman suede boots keep me comfortable and chic. Investing in a few precious pairs of fall boots is easy to justify—and thanks to the Zappos sale happening right now, it doesn’t have to break the bank, either!

Zappos should obviously be your go-to for all things footwear (Although they have some incredible clothing options as well, FYI!) but especially when there’s a big sale, you need to clear your schedule and commit to scrolling the site for deals. Or, you can let me do the hard work for you and round up all the best options!

From classic Docs to Stuart Weitzman’s iconic over-the-knee suede boots and so much more, this sale has everything you need to build out your fall and winter boot wardrobe. Did I mention the perfect snakeskin booties from Sam Edelman? Some candy-colored Hunter rain boots for slush szn? What about my all-time favorite mid-calf boots from Naturalizer, a.k.a. the only shoes I’ve worn for the last two months?

Obviously, there’s a lot to love in this Zappos sale, so read on for a few of my favorite picks or shop it all on the Zappos site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Harper 60 Boot, $254 Off

These boots usually retail for over $700, so snagging them for under $500 feels almost too good to be true.

Maple Steel Toe Zip in Teak Industrial Bear, $10 Off

Docs don’t often go on sale, so don’t hesitate to snag these before they’re sold out.

Platt Boot in Porcelain, $25 Off

I don’t think you understand how much I love these boots. I’ve been wearing them every day since they saved my soles during NYFW! The cream colorway is almost sold out, but they’re also available in a classic black.

Effie Boot in Black, $35 Off

Chunky-soled Chelsea boots are a timeless classic, so the Effie Boot is a staple you’ll rock all the way into 2022.

1460 W Boot in Black Nappa Leather, $5 Off

Another Docs deal! It’s not much, but any chance to save on the brand’s most iconic silhouette is one worth taking.

The 5050 Boot, $55 Off

Stuart Weitzman’s most beloved pull-on boots are perfect for everyday wear. I give you permission to splurge!

Codie Boot in Wheat Snake Print, $69 Off

A statement bootie is a must in any fall wardrobe, so these Sam Edelman picks are coming home with me.

Original Short Gloss Boot in Spearmint, $58 Off

Rain boots are an essential I absolutely hate dropping money on, but a sweet sale and a fun colorway change my tune.

Clarem Boot in Black, $50 Off

Last but not least, a perfect pair of black knee-high, mid-heeled boots. Talk about essential!