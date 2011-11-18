Zappos Founder Is Ready To Reward Our Fashion Addiction

When I start shopping for holiday gifts (online, no doubt) I’ll undoubtedly find myself frequenting Zappos for great ideas and quick deliveries. I’ve had my fair share of package delivery disasters, but for some reason Zappos always seems to follow through. And when I heard that the Zappos founder Nick Swinmurn was branching out into the internet shopping-sphere once again, I just knew this would be one for the books.

Enter Rnkd, his newest initiative that puts the power back in purchasing. Taking brand loyalty to the next level, faithful shoppers are able to share their favorite pieces and gain different awards just through owning certain pieces!

We all have our favorite designers and labels, why shouldn’t we get something in return? After sinking so much into our wardrobes, it’s nice to feel like our shopping efforts are being recognized.

(And really, what better reason to finally get around to organizing your closet, right?)