Zappos’ Black Friday Sale Already Started With 50% Off Dr. Martens, Steve Madden & More

Scroll To See More Images

My number one Black Friday shopping pro tip is to never, ever shop from a single store site. While you’re busy picking options from just Steve Madden or just Dr. Martens, you could’ve had both brands plus Hunter, Frye and Sam Edelman all in one convenient cart! Shopping larger e-tailers is definitely the move, which is why the Zappos Black Friday sale is number one on my Must-Hit list.

And you don’t even have to wait until actual Black Friday to score hundreds of styles marked down to 50 percent off — the sale has already started! Right this very second, thousands of pairs of shoes have been added to the sale, from Crocs clogs to Kate Spade heels to Frye boots and Columbia snow boots. There are even a few pairs of Impala roller skates in the mix! And of course, Zappos apparel is on sale too, including jeans, tops and more winter essentials.

The Black Friday deals aren’t limited to just one day, fortunately — they’ll run through November 28, after which Cyber Monday offerings will take over. But I, for one, can’t wait that long! Catch me stocking up on Circus by Sam Edelman boots, Nine West loafers and yes, even a new pair of Crocs. For reasons I still can’t explain, I really like the zebra ones.

Below, read on for a few of my top picks, and check out the entire sale on the Zappos site now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Black Boots

If you don’t have your perfect black booties for winter just yet, these Circus by Sam Edelman staples are a must-shop.

Stacked Sole Loafers

Loafers are undeniably this year’s breakout footwear trend, and these babies feature a heavy-duty stacked platform sole and an embellished crystal buckle.

Zebra Crocs

For some reason, this particular pair of zebra crocs went viral on TikTok a few months back. Now’s the chance to snag them for less and wear ’em with socks this winter!

Fuzzy Loafers

I’m all about a slipper, but now that we’re returning to the office, a fuzzy loafer feels like a better buy.

Platform Sneakers

I tend to ditch my white kicks in winter for something with a little more color, and these mustard Superga platform kicks have my name all over them.

Bejeweled Boots

I’ve been seeing these Steve Madden boots everywhere, so yes, I will be buying in multiple colors—starting with this classic white!

Shiny Patent Loafers

Heeled loafers are definitely a dark academia essential, and this plummy patent leather pair has my heart.

Fresh White Kicks

If, unlike me, you are a proponent of wearing crisp white sneakers year-round, look no further than these perfect Reebok kicks to serve as your new winter staples.

Tan Snakeskin Booties

Once I have black, brown and white booties on lock for the season, I always turn my sights to finding the perfect snakeskin pair. This year, Nine West made it easy.

White Patent Docs

Getting Dr. Martens on sale is always a big deal, but this year, I’ll be skipping classic black and going for this unexpected white patent leather pair. I just love the shiny finish and all-white detailing!