Zappos x Abercrombie & Fitch Is The Footwear Collab We Didn’t Know We Needed

Abercrombie & Fitch’s low-key rise to becoming one of the best places to shop for clothes in 2021 still shakes the 12-year-old version of myself to the core. Now, the retailer is upping their game even further by partnering with Zappos to sell a capsule wardrobe AND launch their first-ever footwear collection. No disrespect to Zara, but I might buy all of my boots from Zappos x Abercrombie & Fitch from now on.

I feel directly targeted by this new collab, which names Zappos as Abercrombie & Fitch’s e-commerce partner. This means that when everything is totally sold out on Abercrombie’s website—you aren’t SOL. You’ll be able to shop Abercrombie on Zappos, too, which is a total game-changer when I need a reason to justify my shopping. Denim and shoes all in one great place!

All of my favorite boot silhouettes are accounted for in this collection, in all of the shades a gal could need—black, caramel and off-white. There’s even a strappy sandal for those of us who are still embracing summer and sneaker option for year-round wear. For Abercrombie’s first footwear collection, I’m impressed! Each piece was designed to complement the denim and other wardrobe staples that Abercrombie has become famous for.

Abercrombie’s denim and popular Curve Loves collections are also available on Zappos, so you can use Zappos’s Fit Finder to make sure you find jeans that actually fit, which makes shopping for denim online so much less intimidating. Abercrombie’s jeans have gone viral on TikTok and have gathered a cult following, so I’ll definitely be buying a few pairs from Zappos.

I’m so relieved there’s another place online I can go to to stock up on Abercrombie—but hurry, because when TikTok finds these shoes on Zappos, they’re definitely going to sell out. Below, check out my top picks.

Caramel Suede Boots

These casual caramel boots are made for stomping around leaf-strewn sidewalks this fall. You can also get them in black leather.

Leather & Suede Sneakers

These mixed-material sneakers look more visually exciting than your basic white shoes, but they’re still neutral enough that they’ll match just about everything.

Off-White Leather Boots

I’ve had off-white boots on my wishlist for a long time, so catch me wearing these absolutely everywhere.

Nude Heels

These versatile and stylish nude heels are a must-have for your capsule wardrobe.

Black Riding Boots

All aspiring or former horse girls need to add these sleek boots to their carts ASAP.

Black Chelsea-Style Boots

Everyone needs a pair of these boots in their closets. Combat silhouettes are coming back, you heard it here first!

Curve Love Skinny Jeans

Abercrombie’s famous Curve Love denim is now available on Zappos (!) and these stretchy skinny jeans are just one of my favorite pairs

Straight-Leg Jeans

Abercrombie low-key has some of the best denim out there, and these straight-leg jeans look super comfy.

Blue Bodysuit

Forget jeans and a t-shirt—jeans and a bodysuits is the way to go. This cute option comes in blue or pink.