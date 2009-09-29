Zapatero and Obama: Two Families with Very Different Takes on Fashion

A Norman Rockwell image and perfectly groomed hair are imperative for politicians and their families, or so we thought. However, a photo was recently uploaded to Flickr by the State Department (we wonder if they Twitter, too) with Spain’s Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and his family, suggesting that the Spanish might run things a bit more…unconventionally.

Laura, 16, and Alba, 13, Zapatero are said to be going “through a rebellious stage,” which is why they look like Tim Burton’s BFFs or The Mulleavy sisters. Notice the Obama girls are curiously missing…most likely hiding in fear holding J.Crew security blankets. Having never been seen in public before, the difference is stark when compared to the pristine sartorial choices of the Obamas. Perhaps the prime minister worried about them hiding a few pentagram tats or harboring animal sacrificial tendencies.

Sidenote: Doesn’t Obama look like he’s all about it? Next up: Health insurance for all Hot Topic employees and Twilight enthusiasts!