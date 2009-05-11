Zaha Hadid for Lacoste

WWD gives us the first glimpse of Zaha Hadid‘s limited-edition boots for Lacoste. The London-based architect is no stranger to the intersection of fashion and architecture, having worked with starchitect and Miuccia Prada favorite Rem Koolhaas.

The two styles, an ankle book for men and a calf boot for women, both feature a digitalized version of Lacoste’s croc logo with a coiled strap.

Only 850 pairs of the original boots will be produced, to be available at Colette in Paris, Dover Street Market in London and 10 Corso Como in Milan.

Look for a lower-priced line to hit stores worldwide in September.