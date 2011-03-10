Zadig & Voltaire Finds The Perfect Jewelry Collaborator

The rocker and chicly balanced French brand Zadig & Voltaire has partnered with jewelry designer Gaia Repossi for a capsule jewelry collection this spring season. Having already collaborated with designers Alexander Wang and Joseph Altuzarra, Repossi opted to collaborate with Zadig & Voltaire because of the brand’s understated hip vision, “[Zadig & Voltaire] rocks. It’s young and easy but also with this slightly chic French touch… It is a young, fresh, cool brand.”

Bringing together Repossi’s House of Repossi mature and refined aesthetic with the rough’n’tumble, rock’n’roller that Zadig & Voltaire has perfected, this mini-collection includes the iconic cut-out House of Repossi cuffs and rings with a more Zadig & Voltaire spin.

Lucky for Zadig & Voltaire shoppers, the capsule collection’s price is dropping out of the fine jewelry arena typical for House of Repossi. By offering her House of Repossi aesthetic at a more accessible price point, she hopes to appeal to a new set of customers through this collaboration “It [reaches] a different scale of customers and people. I’m interested and curious about that.”

Jewelry will be available at the Zadig & Voltaire stores in New York and Los Angeles the second week of May, but the pieces are available online for a preview order from March 28th through March 31st.

Scroll through the images above to preview the Repossi for Zadig & Voltaire collection along with Zadig & Voltaire campaign model and epitome of breezy rocker style Erin Wasson!