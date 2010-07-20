Zadig & Voltaire Fall Preview: Paris Chic!

The quest to obtain that hardly describable casual Parisian chic is noble, but not easily won. Intellectual fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire, named with Enlightenment era philosophy in mind, is here to help. The label specializes in that rumpled elegance and sophisticated insouciance (for femmes and hommes) that the French have seemingly cornered the market on.

For Fall, pair your fur bomber with black skinny jeans, get cozy in loose knits, rock your leather in black or grey, and don’t forget the perfect pant suit. Accessories have a dark edge to them (signature skulls anyone?), but are minimal enough for easy every day wear. In short, for Fall 2010, we want it all the sheer black blouse included.

Check out the full lookbook above and we dare you not to run to one of their LA or NYC boutiques when the merch hits stores at the end of August. Oh, and there’s always online shopping.

All photos: Fred Meylan, courtesy of Zadig & Voltaire

