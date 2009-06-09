Zack Attack Is Back

What would Zack Morris look like as an adult? Mark-Paul Gosselaar gave us a sneak peek into the life of the all-grown-up California dude last night on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

Not much has changed – Zack still carries his over-sized cell phone, can do a mean “time out,” pines over his high school sweet heart Kelly Kapowski (he even still has her full-length poster), and is still in his band Zack Attack (proving it with a rendition of “Friends Forever”).

Zack said after graduation he became an actor, adopting the name Mark-Paul Gosselaar and currently stars in the new TV show Raising the Bar. He and Kelly got married and then divorced when she moved on to a new zip code (referring to Tiffani Thiessen’s days on 90210). Don’t worry, he ends up with feisty beach club babe Stacy Carosi.

Gosselaar as Zack also RSVP’ed yes to a Saved by the Bell reunion hosted by Fallon. Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) and Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) already confirmed their attendance, because really what else are they doing?

During the mock interview, Zack received a phone call from Jessie Spano, aka Elizabeth Berkley, who also said she is game for getting back together with the gang.

Fallon is now waiting on Thiessen and Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers) to make the dreams of 80s babies everywhere a reality.