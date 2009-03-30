Zac Posen’s First Ad

Take a look at Zac Posen’s very first ad, photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, styled by Christopher Niquet, and starring model Alexandra Tomlinson. Luis Venegas, publisher of indie fashion magazine Fanzine137 (available at Opening Ceremony and St. Marks Bookshop, among other locations) offered Posen a double spread in the spring/summer issue to create his vision of the ideal ad, and naturally the young designer “jumped at the chance,” according to WWD.

Inspired by a mix of Ava Gardner in “The Barefoot Contessa” and classic 50s Revlon ads, the resulting photograph is sultry, simple, and playful.

What do you think of Posen’s first advertorial effort?