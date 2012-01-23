Zac Posen Teams Up With A MAJ Retailer For A Diffusion Line

If you didn’t notice, some of the best-dressed celebrities during the Golden Globes were rocking some major Zac Posen. With his notorious knack for creating immaculately fitting clothes, we love that his diffusion line, Z Spoke, is somewhat attainable to us when we feel like treating ourselves.

Well, we must have built up some serious retail karma because we’re now able to have a massive splurge fest courtesy of Mr. Posen who’s curating a capsule collection of twelve dresses ranging in price from $149 to $199 at Lord & Taylor. No matter what your style, there is absolutely something for everyone. His trademark designs are reflected in the diffusion line that will be available in April at thirty of the retailer’s locations.

In other words, mark this in your calendar. Now.