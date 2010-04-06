Zac Posen for Target to Throw 24-Hour Shopping Party

Photos courtesy of Target

Night owls will soon have another reason besides the latest club-hop to head out on the town. Target is landing once again in NYC and this time via a much talked about collaboration with New York-based designer Zac Posen. But rather than say, a three or four-day shopping affair, the retailer is limiting this shopping preview event to 24 hours from April 15 to April 16. (Perhaps Target learned a thing or two after its Liberty of London collaboration pop-up sold out days earlier than expected.) For Posen fans, this means you can scoop up the Spring goods before the designs hit Target stores April 25th. Those who don’t have a double dose of caffeine handy may be happy to find DJs like Kid America and a performance by The Like to keep things interesting.

Zac Posen for Target 24-Hour Shopping Party, 11pm, Thursday April 15 to Friday April 16, 481 8th Avenue at 34th Street