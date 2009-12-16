Zac Posen for Target: News from the Preview! And the 12 Posen Looks We Hope to See on the Cheap

As you may know, we are huge fans of Target’s designer collaborations. It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for the December 20 launch of Rodarte’s Target collaboration, and we can already feel similar anticipation mounting for Zac Posen‘s collection.

The preview that happened this week in New York offered us some insight into what we can expect. Zac reportedly included the “best of” his prints and will be producing a tuxedo, a gown, printed separates, and swimwear, but very few accessories. This will also have the widest distribution of any collaboration collection–even more than McQueen’s.

We love that Posen is reaching into his archive for the line, so we picked our twelve favorite pieces from his archive that we are begging to be included.

Pre-Fall 2010

The whimsical rabbits on this shift dress are perfect for Target’s audience, while the floral print gives a more sophisticated edge. Pre-Fall looks are always great and versatile because they are meant for the in-between season and if there’s something Target shoppers love, it’s versatility.

Spring 2010

Hearing that Posen will be including a gown in his collection got our hearts beating faster. We love the classic, but sexy look of this green silk dress. His Spring 2010 collection also included more playful looks like this mini dress. The geometric patterns would flatter any figure.

Resort 2010

This eclectic collection featured polka dots and florals and everything in between. We are particularly smitten with this motorcycle jacket, and we hear that he is including a red leather version for Target.



Fall 2009

We loved Zac’s skirt shapes for Fall 2009 and would love a chance to own one ourselves. The ruffle detailing is a signature move of the young designer, so we hope to see that translated to the masses. We are also dying to get our hands on something ombre like this skirt suit.

Pre-Fall 2009

When we heard patterns, we thought leopard. There’s a good chance that this, one of Posen’s favorite prints, will make it into the Target collection. We would be excited to see either of these glamorous silhouettes on the shelves.

Spring 2009

Posen is never short on sex appeal and these two party dresses show that off perfectly. Whether flowy or expertly draped, we’d love to get our hands on one of these micro minis.



