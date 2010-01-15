Zac Posen for Target: Lookbook Images Released!

It’s a happy day for frugalistas everywhere. The new lookbook for Zac Posen for Target‘s Go International Line is out and the results are more than satisfying as far as we’re concerned!

Posen’s flattering designs are perfect for the girl who likes to hit the town in style, but doesn’t necessarily want to pay the haute couture price tags. The collection is a mixture of dresses, skirts, pant suits, and swimwear available just in time for spring as the collection will be available in stores on April 25.

Luckily, we were able to get a hold of the complete lookbook images for all to see — so start picking your favorite pieces now because come spring, we’re sure Posen’s designs will be sold out just as quickly as it takes employees to unpack the goods.



















[Fashionista]