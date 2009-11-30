Zac Posen for Target, Confirmed Plus Our Top 5 Dream Target Collaborations

Following in Rodarte’s very high shoes, is Zac Posen, as the next target collaborator. His Go International line is set to hit most Target stores nationwide and online April 25 through May 30.

It was love at first sight when Posen’s designs made their debut down the runway in 2002 and he’s been an inspirational fashion-go-to since, but with ready-to-wear ranging anywhere from $900 to $12,000, which easily breaks the bank, we were both relieved and excited for more affordable designs at Target prices!

It’s amazing that talented designers, such as Posen, Erin Fetherston, Rogan, Richard Chai, and Thakoon (among others) make an effort to reach out to the masses with collaborations such as these! Here are our top five dream designers that we only wish would join the frugalista club that is Target’s Go International Line.

Check out our top 5 wish list of designer Target collaborations:

1. Balmain, please design a signature military-inspired jacket for us! We may or may not all want to secretly look like Rihanna…

2. Balenciaga‘s futuristic and eclectic edge is one that we desire.

3. Chloe‘s signature designs are coveted by every girl! We might actually die of happiness!

4. John Galliano‘s works of fashionable art are iconic and some special added extra creations for our wardrobes would leave us grinning like idiots for months on end!

5. Lanvin‘s Alber Elbaz; we love your originality and lust for your colorful, glamorous designs, so do us a favor and go international!

[WWD]