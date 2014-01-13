How Zac Posen Styles His Coffee Table

Zac Posen may be known for his glamorous gowns that pop-up on the red carpet regularly, but he also has plenty of other talents, decorating being one of them. When he showed off his coffee table recently on Instagram, we were instantly smitten. While totally glamorous, there are plenty of decor tips to take away from the way the famous fashion designer has styled it that anyone can use themselves.

1. Use Trays To Organize. There is a lot going on with this table, but Posen makes it all work using trays to organize everything. It is a decor tip that is easy to emulate.

2. Display Your Objets D’Art. Have random objects that you love, everything from an ashtray from your favorite bar in Paris, to a small paperweight you picked up at an antiques market in Mumbai, and wondering what to do with them? Displaying them on your coffee table, like Posen did here, is the way to go.

3. Go For Color. Your coffee table doesn’t have to be boring. Posen’s, done in a printed fabric, is anything but.

4. Flowers Are Crucial. Flowers make just about any space shine. The evidence is right here.

5. More Is More. Above all, more is more in this particular case. Call it organized chaos, but Posen’s design philosophy gives his coffee table the perfect bohemian vibe.

Photo Via Instagram

