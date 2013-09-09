See Every Look from Zac Posen’s Romantic Spring 2014 Collection

Designer Zac Posen is most known (and most loved) for his beautiful gowns—and his Spring 2014 show this evening during New York Fashion Week did not disappoint.

With hair, makeup, and a color scheme that (for us, at least) seemed to recall the frosted pastel world of Alice in her Wonderland, Posen presented dress after stunning dress—with plenty of his trademark layers, architectural elements, and ultra-feminine silhouettes.

Click through the gallery to see every dress in all its glory—we’re already envisioning many of these on next year’s Oscars red carpet!