Zac Posen Scores a Spot on “Project Runway” Judges Panel

Auf Wiedersehen, Michael Kors, hello … Zac Posen?

Yes, it seems designer Posen might be the newest member on the “Project Runway” judges’ panel, tweeting today: “So excited to be the new judge on @ProjectRunway Season 11! Joining @heidiklum @ninagarca and @TimGunn.”

One name that’s absent from all the giddiness and subsequent confirmations from both Klum and “Project Runway’s” official Twitter account? Michael Kors.

If Kors—who has been on the show since its 2004 inception—is in fact leaving, we’re thinking that Posen might be positioned to offer more youth-friendly (and possibly less snarky) commentary, while also possibly offering up more red carpet and celebrity-oriented challenges.

With a client roster that includes Coco Rocha, Claire Danes, and Paz de la Huerta, as well as two super-successful fashion lines (not to mention appearing on the pages of some of the most elite fashion magazines), this will be an interesting next step for the 32-year-old designer.

Starting his line in 2001 after winning a grant from GenArt, Posen’s designs have been lauded, with the designer often being hailed as an expert tailor with a knack for creating the perfect fit for a woman’s body.

We can’t wait to see what he brings to the judges panel when Season 11 premieres on January 24 at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime!