Rarely does one collection cover as many diverse and specific styles as Zac Posen’s Resort 2010 collection did. From the new wave lady who lunches to the artistic garden party attendee to the eccentric futurist, Zac covered it all.

Where we really love to see Zac, though, is on the red carpet and this collection doesn’t disappoint. We can’t wait to see Amy Adams posing for the paparazzi in this black and white confection.

