Zac Posen’s Gorgeously Structured Fall Collection is Destined for the Red Carpet

It’s no secret that designer Zac Posen is known for stacking his collection each season with enough red carpet-ready gowns to make any Hollywood stylist pant, but there’s something especially Oscar-worthy about his Fall 2014 lineup.

In addition to a smattering of modern ready-to-wear looks, the designer walked one gorgeous gown after another down the runway, all in incredibly deep, solid hues like navy, olive sateen, and that most reliable of dress colors: black. While the oversize hoop skirts and bustiers suggest more than a wink and a nod to the Victorian period of dressing, there was no shortage of modern details like sharp points at the crown of brassieres and reverse V-shapes at the hem.

Posen even incorporated the cape, an accessory that became instantly hot when starlet Lupita Nyong’o rocked that unforgettable red Ralph Lauren dress at the Golden Globes.

Click through the gallery above to see every single dreamy dress from Zac Posen’s Fall 2014 collection! And see if, like us, you can envision any of the Academy’s leading lady nominees in his designs.