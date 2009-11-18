Zac Posen Designs Lower Priced Line for Saks

First, American designer Zac Posen eliminates the VP of Communications position at his company, then he decides to shock us again. Posen is designing an affordable clothing line (called “Z Spoke“) for Saks Fifth Avenue. After reviewing the line, we love how he’s taken his signature shapes and patterns and reworked then for a tighter budget.

Z Spoke is extremely affordable ($78 for a t-shirt) compared to the unattainable prices of the Zac Posen collection (the average dress is $1,000). Regarding his newly launched collection, Zac discloses to WWD, “It’s not Zac-for-less, it’s not the little sister collection at all. The dresses–that’s something I can do with my eyes closed. This is about a new identity.” Posen’s inspiration for this line comes from the NY downtown scene, which is young, hip and edgy.

Keep your eye out for this collection at Saks stores and on Saks.com in the near future.