Zac Posen Designed a Gold Dress Worth $1.5 Million (Yes, Really)



During this most recent Paris Fashion Week, we saw a slew of dresses strut down the runways worth well into the five figures—but none were as expensive as this. New York-based designer Zac Posen has designed a dress made of 24-karat gold that is worth a reported $1.5 million.

Just to clarify, there was a reason behind the creation. Posen has teamed up with ice cream brand Magnum in honor of their new dessert bar, which is appropriately called Gold. It’s a vanilla bean ice cream with sea salt caramel covered in a golden chocolate coating (whatever that means). In a press release, the designer stated, “Creating my first-ever 24-karat gold dress was a truly priceless experience.”

In addition to the dress, Magnum is also releasing a short film at the Tribeca Film Festival starring hunky “Magic Mike” star Joe Manganiello. While we can’t deny we’re excited about that, it’s hard not to think Magnum’s branding is a little all over the place. One thing’s for sure—they’ve targeted the fashion market in an interesting way, having brought on Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld to direct a short film starring style setter Rachel Bilson.

The real question here is: Would you wear a $1.5 million dollar dress, and what accessories do you wear with it?