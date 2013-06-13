Zac Posen Designing Lower-Price Line For David’s Bridal

Zac Posen has dressed famous brides like Portia di Rossi, and today’s good news is that donning a Posen creation for your own nuptials is not as out-of-reach as it might sound. The celebrity-loved designer has partnered up with behemoth wedding retailer David’s Bridal on a new low price point collection dubbed Truly Zac Posen, according to USA Today.

The line will include six ivory gowns ranging from $850 to $1,350, as well as five “social occasion dresses,” focusing on neutrals but also including one lavender-threaded silvery jacquard print, ranging from $195 to $225. The whole caboodle is set to launch February of next year.

“I like textures to blend, and feel romantic and sophisticated,” Posen says of his bridal designs. “So the textures become a discovery the closer you get to the dress. A great deal of care and love goes in there. I wanted to try that on something that was going to have a lot of reach.”

Watch the clip above to see some of the lovely designs!

