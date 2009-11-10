Zac Posen: 2009 Budget Restraints Force Karen Duffy Out

It’s not just the once-glamorous media companies that are distributing layoffs like week-old Halloween candy, but also the fashion houses whose couture have always filled their glossy pages. Karen Duffy announced yesterday in a company-wide email that her position as VP of Communications at Zac Posen had been eliminated as a result of the company’s smaller budget. The fashion world vet (Duffy had previously worked at Karla Otto, Barneys, and Christian Dior) remained positive though, telling her former colleagues that she “[looks] forward to working and seeing you all again in the near future.”

In times like these, it is important to stay as positive as possible, and remember that everything happens for a reason. The company, despite feeling the burden of a sluggish economy as well, is too remain optimistic, with Susan Posen stating, “We’re excited by what’s on our plate for the next six months.”

[WWD]