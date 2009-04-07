Zac is Still Promoting 17 Again, Has Really Long Bangs

I have to admit that I became a bonified Zac Efron fan after catching a glimpse of and later getting my hands on the April issue of Interview. I also would be lying if I told you I don’t plan on seeing 17 Again as soon as it comes out. On Monday, the High School Musical star and Kanye West fan (who knew?) arrived at Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris trying his best to remain incognito in a hoodie and aviator sunglasses. Nice try, Zac. We would know those bangs anywhere.