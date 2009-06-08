Zac and His Legendary Hair to Guest Star on Entourage

In what’s probably the single best tidbit of news I have heard in weeks (months?), <a href=" https://www.eonline.com/uberblog/watch_with_kristin/b127065_zac_efron_joins_hbos_entourage.htmldays/UTJZMAQ7″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>eonline reported that Disney mega-heartthrob and object of my affection Zac Efron is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Entourage. Season six, which debuts on July 12th (one month and four days!), has quite a list of guest stars rumored to make cameo’s on the hit HBO show. In addition to Zac, “who will play a lightly caricatured version of himself in an episode later this summer”, Lil Wayne, LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Aaron Sorkin are also slated to appear alongside Vinny, Turtle, Drama, and E.

Regarding the above photo taken at the Laker game yesterday, I’ll admit I was a bit disappointed to see Zac sporting a hat with strategically placed side bangs framing his face. I guess he didn’t take my advice and cut the overgrown, lego man hair he was rocking at the <a href=" https://stylecaster.com/news/2949/zacs-hair-has-seen-better-“ target=”_blank”>MTV Movie Awards.