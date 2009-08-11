Zac Efron’s “Me & Orson Welles” Trailer Release

Today is a big day for teeny boppers and High School Musical fans alike (believe it or not, they don’t fall into the same category) because the Me & Orson Welles trailer was released today.

Me & Orson Welles, starring some of our faves (Claire Danes, Ben Chaplin and Zac Efron), is the story of a teenage boy (Zac Efron, duh) who is cast to star in a 1937 production of “Julius Caesar.” The film is set to hit theaters in the UK on December 4. No set date has been confirmed for its American debut, but we speculate it can’t be long after; not if a mob of angry teenage girls have anything to do with it, anyway.

Why do the British always get the good stuff first? Namely, tennis matches, a la Wimbledon and Russell Brand. Okay, I may or may not need to stop talking about Russell Brand. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer above and tell us, what do you think about Zac Efron’s new movie; is it High School Musical-hit worthy?