Zac Efron: Vanessa Hudgens’ Boyfriend Knows His Way Around Jeans

G-Star threw a party for Zac Efron to celebrate his Nylon Guys cover debut. Let the shock sink in, because we had the same reaction too: G-Star = uber trendy, and Nylon is like, the epitome of hip. Since when is Zac Efron cool? Isn’t that the equivalent of pigs flying, and hell freezing over, and every other “that could never happen” cliché??? (Sorry, too dramatic?)

But then, Pretty Boy said this super metro, trying-too-hard comment about his own G-Star jeans, which made everything normal again: “They’re my favorite jeans. I wore them all throughout High School Musical 3. I even wore them hiking. You have to wear them everywhere to get them right.”

See? You can breathe now. Everything’s back to the way it was. Efron remains hot, but he’s still kind of lame.

And he’s lying. He’s obviously rock-climbing. Why wouldn’t he wear his G-Stars?