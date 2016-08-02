Rich, Hot, Famous Movie Star Zac Efron Said ‘Nobody Swiped’ for Him on Tinder

If you thought scoring on a dating app was hard for you, think about poor Zac Efron, lonely single, who can’t get anyone to swipe right for him on Tinder. Even as a very attractive, very famous 28-year-old man, (and probably one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, TBH), Efron’s struggling to find love in the confusing universe of internet dating.

In an interview with British newspaper, The Times, the actor said being famous is a huge hindrance to his dating life. “Dating is something I’ll never be able to do,” he said. “As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. … A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think of me.”

Specifically on the topic of online dating, “The Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” star said: “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!” Unbelievable! He added: “They thought [my profile] was fake.” And, to be fair, any normal person who came across Zac Efron on Tinder would assume that the profile’s fake.

Fans will remember that he split up with his girlfriend of nearly two years, Sami Miró, in April—so if you spotted a “Zac Efron” on Tinder in the past few months, it was possibly the real deal. And if you see the name again, it might be worth swiping, just to see.