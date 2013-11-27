Links to Click: Shirtless Zac Efron Makes Fun of Kanye, The Top Holiday Windows, More

The Internet today served up a hefty dose of weird, delightful, and scrumptious. Read on, just in time for Thanksgiving!

1. We’re not sure whether to laugh or pant. Zac Efron posted this photo to his Instagram, hinting that he might be making fun of Kanye West (topless) in the near future. [Instagram]

2.’Tis the season in New York! Check out the best holiday window displays from major players like Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor, and more! [The Cut]

3. Here are some simple substitutions you can make to eat yummy things this holiday season without packing on the pounds. [Daily Makeover]

4. “Reindogs” are a real, actual thing. Here are the top 7 sites to buy reindog costumes online. [The Luxury Spot]

5. For those of you who work in the fashion business: here’s a hilarious advice column about whether or not to dole out fashion do’s and don’t’s when you go home for the holidays. [Racked]

6. Questions that need answers: Is Instagramming Thanksgiving dinner rude? [The Vivant]

7. Here are the 20 best hair tips you’ll ever read. Ever. [Beauty High]