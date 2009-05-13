Zac Efron, Rocking a Sweet Man Bag

Now that his promotional tour for 17 Again is over, gone are the consecutive days of so many press appearances, premieres, and paparazzi photos that we don’t even know which pics to post first. Yesterday, Zac and his lustrous locks were seen leaving LAX, but his destination still remains a mystery. He looks particulary handsome in this dark blue and purple plaid shirt, very skinny jeans, aviators, and chic (but still manly) carry-on bag. Don’t ever leave us again, Zac.

If you are still looking for a murse (man + purse) for the man in your life, check out this story from our friends over at Refinery29 highlighting the 20 best man bags for the spring.