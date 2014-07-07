Zac Efron By The Numbers: How Much the Star is Worth, Plus Facts You Might Not Know

Zac Efron is more than a bunch of abs. He’s a bunch of numbers, too! Here’s Zac by the numbers, from his gigantic net worth to the tally of sports he plays and more.

$18,000,000

Zac was accepted to the University of Southern California but decided to try acting instead. Looks like it paid off!

2002

A baby-faced Zac’s first role was in the short-lived futuristic space-travel series, “Firefly.”

6 Sports

No wonder he’s buff! When Zac’s not acting, you can fnd him golfing, jogging, skiing, rock climbing, snowboarding or surfing.

5 Years

Length of time Zac dated gorgeous “High School Musical” costar Vanessa Hudgens. The exes are still great friends. Aww!

2 Times Punk’d

Ashton Kutcher nailed Zac on MTV’s “Punk’d”—twice! In 2007, Zac got pinched for “stealing” cash from a store, and was arrested for a (fake) hit-and-run in 2012.

1 Famous Teacher

While chatting at a party, adrenaline junkie Tom Cruise offered Zac motorcycle- riding lessons. They went riding the next day!

Head over to OK Magazine for more amazing facts on Zac Efron!

More on OK Magazine:

Is Ellen Page Dating Shailene Woodley?!

Aw! Zac Efron Reveals That Vanessa Hudgens Was “The One”

Is a Baby on the Way for George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin?!