Zac Efron Grows Up (And Looks Awesome) in New Denim Campaign

Spencer Cain
by
We can’t believe we’re  saying this about the kid who starred in High School Musical and wore basketball shorts for about three years, but Zac Efron‘s latest gig as model for John John Denim is a total hit.

Efron has clearly been spending a lot of his downtime at the gym, and it totally paid off. If he only steps up his acting abilities to match that of guys like Ryan Gosling, his buff body and scruff would definitely seal him a spot on the A-list.

Click through the gallery above for a look at Efron’s campaign and let us know if you think he has Zoolander-level model prowess.

Click through for Zac Efron's campaign!

We guess he's been hitting the gym a lot.

Zac Efron channels some serious male models here.

We love this Burberry-inspired jacket.

Our guess is there are other fashion campaigns in his future.

